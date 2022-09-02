Popcorn (POP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,806.00

Popcorn (POP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Popcorn has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $25,806.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Popcorn has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Popcorn coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.

About Popcorn

Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.