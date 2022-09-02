Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Steven Cirulis Acquires 3,129 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,088.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Potbelly Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.18.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
