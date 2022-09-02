PowerSchool (PWSC) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PowerSchool to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerSchool and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million -$33.77 million -57.61 PowerSchool Competitors $1.83 billion $286.66 million 28.30

PowerSchool’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 3 7 0 2.70 PowerSchool Competitors 1639 11324 24310 530 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PowerSchool and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

PowerSchool presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 45.50%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -8.03% 3.51% 1.71% PowerSchool Competitors -78.90% -84.07% -7.73%

Summary

PowerSchool beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

