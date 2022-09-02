Primecoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and $198.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,038,502 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

