ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Trading Up 0.9%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 3,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.79.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
