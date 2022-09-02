Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BGAOY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.83.

Proximus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

