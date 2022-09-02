Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.6 %

PSTG stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pure Storage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

