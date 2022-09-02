Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Pure Storage Trading Down 2.6 %
PSTG stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.