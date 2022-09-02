Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

