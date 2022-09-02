Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,323,753 shares of company stock worth $50,246,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

