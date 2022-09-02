Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 207,849 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

