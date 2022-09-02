Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

BMO stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

