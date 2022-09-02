Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading 1% Higher

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. 2,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Qualstar Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.
Qualstar Company Profile
Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualstar (QBAK)
