Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

QLYS stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $5,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 227.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

