Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

