Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $70.99 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

