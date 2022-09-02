Quent Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,826,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $72.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53.

Featured Stories

