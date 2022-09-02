Quent Capital LLC Invests $369,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $125,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

