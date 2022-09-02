Quent Capital LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.3 %

APO stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

