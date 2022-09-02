Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

