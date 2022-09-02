Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 157,188 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.