Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 608.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

