Quent Capital LLC Sells 963 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $490.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.