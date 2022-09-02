QuickSwap (QUICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $64.37 or 0.00323119 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

