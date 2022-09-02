Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RXT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

