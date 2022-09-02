Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after buying an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $480,133 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

HZNP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,729. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

