Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,690 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3,967.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 313.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 185,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

