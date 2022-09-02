Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.67. 15,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,101. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

