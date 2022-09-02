Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17,780.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,584.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 414,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 408,635 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,528 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

