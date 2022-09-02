Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

