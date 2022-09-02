Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,167,921 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

