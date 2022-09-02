Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 973 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $243.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

