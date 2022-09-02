Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 787 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $25.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

