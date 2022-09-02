RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $776.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,076.53) to €970.00 ($989.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($753.06) to €689.00 ($703.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC cut RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $501.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.13. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $501.70 and a one year high of $1,125.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

