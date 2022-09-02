Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lowered by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.