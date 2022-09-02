Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lowered by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.