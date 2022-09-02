RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$8.50 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$4.25 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$77.53 million and a PE ratio of 106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

