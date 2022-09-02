Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $136,155.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.
Refinable Coin Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
