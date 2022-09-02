Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $136,155.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

