ReFork Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ReFork coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. ReFork has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReFork has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReFork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00131645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086124 BTC.

About ReFork

ReFork is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.