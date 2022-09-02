Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

