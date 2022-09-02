Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. 18,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

