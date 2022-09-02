Renasant Bank Has $659,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

CRM traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

