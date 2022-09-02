Renasant Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 89,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 67,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.