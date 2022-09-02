Renasant Bank Sells 7,975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 232.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 153,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,364 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 272,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,127,637. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

