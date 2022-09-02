Renasant Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.72. 96,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.11.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
