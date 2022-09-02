Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 2nd (BNS, CM, EQB, HR.UN, MGDPF, MOZ, NA, PDRDF, RCI, RCI.B)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 2nd:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$84.00 to C$86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$86.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)

had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$76.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$88.00 to C$89.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.30.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.50.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.30. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$100.00 to C$106.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$103.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$118.00 to C$129.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$132.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00.

