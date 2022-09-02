Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 2nd (BNS, CM, EQB, HR.UN, MGDPF, MOZ, NA, PDRDF, RCI, RCI.B)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 2nd:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$84.00 to C$86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$86.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$76.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$88.00 to C$89.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.30.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.50.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.30. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.40. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$100.00 to C$106.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$103.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$118.00 to C$129.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$132.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00.

