Reviewing Olaplex (OLPX) and The Competition

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 977 23 2.44

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Olaplex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 108.77%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 31.83 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.03

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

