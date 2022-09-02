Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,607.50 ($55.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £74.67 billion and a PE ratio of 501.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,851.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,409.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.39%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

