RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Purchases A$29,000.00 in Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Powell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72).
RMA Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 693.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About RMA Global
Recommended Stories
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.