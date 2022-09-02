RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Purchases A$29,000.00 in Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Powell acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72).

RMA Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 693.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About RMA Global

(Get Rating)

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

