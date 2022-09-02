Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,871,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,619,665.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 824,300 shares of company stock worth $7,021,398. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 160,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

