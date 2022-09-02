Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

RMTI opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

