Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.10. 6,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 31,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

The company has a market cap of C$129.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

